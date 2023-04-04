The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, square off versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 122-114 win over the Clippers, Jones tallied 12 points.

Below, we look at Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.4 PRA -- 15.8 15.6 PR 12.5 13.4 13.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Herbert Jones has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 118.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 26.7 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Herbert Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 13 8 8 3 1 1 2/5/2023 33 5 2 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.