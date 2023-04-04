On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

In 54.2% of his 131 games last season, McCormick had a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 131 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 16 of them (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

McCormick picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score in 33.6% of his games last season (44 of 131), with more than one run on eight occasions (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)