(2-3) will square off against the (1-3) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 strikeouts, Framber Valdez will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +220 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Astros and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-275), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Astros bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 11-6, a 64.7% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The Tigers were chosen as underdogs in 136 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (39%) in those games.

Last season, the Tigers came away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Detroit averaged 0.7 homers per game when playing away from home last season (59 total in road contests).

The Tigers averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .348 away from home.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

