The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 22nd and he was 43rd in slugging.

Bregman got a hit in 65.5% of his 168 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.

Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.

Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 games last season out 168 (37.5%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He crossed home plate in 74 of his 168 games a year ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1 Home Away 86 GP 82 63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%) 23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%) 43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%) 19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%) 35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)