Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 53rd, and he was 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker had a base hit in 107 of 163 games last year (65.6%), with multiple hits in 34 of them (20.9%).
- He hit a home run in 30 of 163 games in 2022 (18.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his 163 games a year ago, Tucker picked up an RBI (61 times). He also had 32 games with multiple RBIs (19.6%), and three or more RBIs in 14 games.
- In 63 of 163 games last season (38.7%) he touched home plate, and in 11 of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|78
|52 (61.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|55 (70.5%)
|18 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (20.5%)
|34 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (37.2%)
|14 (16.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (20.5%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (42.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 32-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went a scoreless third of an inning against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-0 record.
