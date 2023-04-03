The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET. Hunter Brown will start for Houston, aiming to shut down Javier Baez and company.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 214 total home runs last season.

Last year the Astros ranked fifth in the majors with a .423 slugging percentage.

Houston finished 34-7 over the 41 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Detroit scored 556 runs (just 3.4 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.

Last year the Astros' .319 on-base percentage was seventh-best in MLB.

Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers had a 1.093 WHIP last season, second-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 24-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the New York Yankees, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Dylan Cease 3/31/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox L 6-3 Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers - Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers - Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers - Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/6/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins - Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan 4/9/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Brown Tyler Mahle

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.