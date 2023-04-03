Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

  • Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • In 65.5% of his 168 games last season, Bregman had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bregman drove in a run in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 28 of those contests (16.7%).
  • He scored in 44.0% of his 168 games last season, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 76
.305 AVG .215
.414 OBP .320
.558 SLG .355
36 XBH 25
16 HR 7
53 RBI 40
38/48 K/BB 39/40
0 SB 1
Home Away
86 GP 82
63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%)
23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%)
43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%)
19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%)
35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old lefty pitched in relief and threw a scoreless third of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
  • Over his 10 appearances last season he put together a 2-0 record, had a 1.35 ERA, and a 0.975 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.