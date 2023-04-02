The national championship will be decided when the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) meet in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC

LSU vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers' 81.7 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, LSU is 23-0.

Iowa is 19-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hawkeyes score 30.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.2).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

When LSU allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 27-0.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.

The Lady Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

