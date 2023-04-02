After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB last season.

Tucker got a hit in 107 of 163 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He hit a home run in 18.4% of his games last year (30 of 163), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games last season (61 of 163), with two or more RBIs in 32 of them (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.

He scored a run in 63 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13 Home Away 85 GP 78 52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%) 18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%) 34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%) 14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)