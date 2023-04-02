After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

  • Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%) Pena had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 25 of 149 games in 2022 (16.8%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pena drove in a run in 48 of 149 games last season (32.2%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored in 45.0% of his games last season (67 of 149), with more than one run on 17 occasions (11.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 65
.255 AVG .244
.284 OBP .287
.445 SLG .399
21 XBH 23
14 HR 8
35 RBI 28
65/10 K/BB 70/12
9 SB 2
77 GP 72
54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%)
26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Clevinger makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 32-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went zero innings.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he put together a 7-7 record, had a 4.33 ERA, and a 1.198 WHIP.
