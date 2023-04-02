The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

McCormick had a hit in 71 of 131 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 16 of 131 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

McCormick drove in a run in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 44 of 131 games last year (33.6%), including eight multi-run games (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

