The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the White Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

  • Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 OBP.
  • He ranked seventh in batting average, second in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB last season.
  • Alvarez picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (97 of 148), with at least two hits in 43 of those games (29.1%).
  • In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 48.0% of his games a year ago (71 of 148), Alvarez plated a run. In 26 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 10 contests.
  • He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 63
.296 AVG .318
.401 OBP .432
.624 SLG .600
41 XBH 27
20 HR 17
47 RBI 50
59/43 K/BB 47/44
0 SB 1
Home Away
78 GP 70
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%)
36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%)
19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%)
34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Giolito will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP over his 30 games, compiling an 11-9 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.