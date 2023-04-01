The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) on April 1, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pelicans have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.
  • New Orleans has a 30-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
  • The Pelicans put up 114.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers give up.
  • New Orleans is 34-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, the Pelicans are scoring 0.5 more points per game (114.5) than they are in road games (114).
  • Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this season, giving up 109.1 points per game, compared to 115.1 in road games.
  • The Pelicans are making 11.6 threes per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Zion Williamson Out Hamstring
Jose Alvarado Out Tibia

