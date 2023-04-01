The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 63rd, his on-base percentage ranked 22nd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.

Bregman reached base via a hit in 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (40 of them).

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (168 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last season (37.5%), including 28 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (16.7%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

In 44.0% of his 168 games last season, he scored (74 times). He had 21 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 76 .305 AVG .215 .414 OBP .320 .558 SLG .355 36 XBH 25 16 HR 7 53 RBI 40 38/48 K/BB 39/40 0 SB 1 Home Away 86 GP 82 63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%) 23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%) 43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%) 19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%) 35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)