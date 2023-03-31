The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 OBP.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked second and he was second in slugging.

Alvarez got a hit in 65.5% of his 148 games last season, with at least two hits in 29.1% of them.

He homered in 23.0% of his games last season (148 in all), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of those contests (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He scored in 72 of 148 games last season, with multiple runs in 26 of those games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)