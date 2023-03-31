The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dubon reached base via a hit in 42 of 110 games last season (38.2%), including multiple hits in 7.3% of those games (eight of them).
  • He homered in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), Dubon picked up an RBI, and five of those games (4.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He crossed the plate in 25 of 110 games last season (22.7%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (four times).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
55 GP 55
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 21 games last season he compiled an 8-7 record and had a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP.
