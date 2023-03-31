After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

  • Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
  • In 25 of 149 games last year, he left the yard (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 32.2% of his 149 games a year ago, Pena picked up an RBI (48 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (11.4%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 45.0% of his 149 games last season, with more than one run in 11.4% of those games (17).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 65
.255 AVG .244
.284 OBP .287
.445 SLG .399
21 XBH 23
14 HR 8
35 RBI 28
65/10 K/BB 70/12
9 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 72
54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%)
26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Lynn starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together an 8-7 record.
