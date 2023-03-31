On Friday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

  • Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • Meyers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (25 of 54), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (16.7%).
  • He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Meyers drove in a run in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).
  • He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.221 AVG .233
.247 OBP .291
.312 SLG .315
4 XBH 5
1 HR 0
11 RBI 4
21/3 K/BB 33/4
1 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 24
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Lynn will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 21 games last season he put together an 8-7 record and had a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP.
