After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)

  • Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • In 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%) Bregman had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.5% of his games a year ago (63 of 168), Bregman drove in a run. In 28 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He touched home plate in 44.0% of his 168 games last year, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 76
.305 AVG .215
.414 OBP .320
.558 SLG .355
36 XBH 25
16 HR 7
53 RBI 40
38/48 K/BB 39/40
0 SB 1
Home Away
86 GP 82
63 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (57.3%)
23 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (20.7%)
43 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (37.8%)
19 (22.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.3%)
35 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (34.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
