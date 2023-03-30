The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 97 of 148 games last season (65.5%) Alvarez got at least one hit, and in 43 of those contests (29.1%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 23.0% of his games last season (148 in all), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez drove in a run in 71 of 148 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 26 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

He scored a run in 48.6% of his 148 games last year, with two or more runs in 17.6% of those games (26).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)