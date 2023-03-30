The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Pelicans 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 40-33-2 ATS record this season compared to the 36-39-1 mark from the Pelicans.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (11.1%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 46.7% of the time this season (35 out of 75). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 76).

The Nuggets have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season, better than the .359 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (14-25).

Pelicans Performance Insights

At 114.3 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA offensively and seventh on defense.

At 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are eighth in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

New Orleans attempts 65.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of New Orleans' buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.2% are 3-pointers.

