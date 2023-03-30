Josh Richardson and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time on the court, a 120-109 loss to the Warriors, Richardson put up seven points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Richardson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.7 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.5 Assists -- 2.9 1.7 PRA -- 16.3 12.9 PR -- 13.4 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Pelicans rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have the slowest tempo with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.7 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 40.2 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 28 22 3 3 2 0 1 11/5/2022 19 8 1 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.