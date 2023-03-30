Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ingram had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-109 loss versus the Warriors.

Let's break down Ingram's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.1 26.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 6.5 5.4 7.4 PRA 37.5 34.6 39 PR 31.5 29.2 31.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ingram has taken 18.3 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 10.7% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ingram is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.2 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked second in the league, allowing 11.3 makes per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 33 16 4 9 1 1 1

