The Houston Astros (3-4) currently have five players on the IL. They next square off against the Minnesota Twins (4-2) on Friday, April 7 at Target Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Astros Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Blake Taylor 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Parker Mushinski 15 Day Injury List Spine - Lance McCullers Jr. 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Michael Brantley 10 Day Injury List Shoulder - Jose Altuve 10 Day Injury List Thumb -

Astros Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM

4:10 PM Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Twins -135 +115 MIN -1.5 7.5

Astros vs. Tigers Player Performance - April 5

The Astros return to the diamond after winning 8-2 on Wednesday against the Tigers in a game where they outhit Detroit 11-7.

Name Position Game Stats Cristian Javier SP 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 5 K, 0 BB Jeremy Pena SS 2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Kyle Tucker RF 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Chas McCormick LF 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI Corey Julks LF 2-for-3, 2B, RBI Yordan Alvarez LF 1-for-2, BB, RBI

