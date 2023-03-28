Pelicans vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Pelicans vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 117 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- The Pelicans sport a 36-38-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-40-1 mark of the Warriors.
- Golden State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (55.3% of the time) than New Orleans (48%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 32-20, while the Pelicans are 14-24 as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New Orleans is 15th in the league offensively (114.4 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (112.4 points allowed).
- This season the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.0 per game.
- The Pelicans are 22nd in the league in 3-pointers made (11.0 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- New Orleans attempts 34.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65.2% of its shots, with 73.9% of its makes coming from there.
