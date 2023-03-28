Stephen Curry and CJ McCollum are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (39-37) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game against the Trail Blazers, 124-90, on Monday. Brandon Ingram was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 29 6 4 1 0 1 CJ McCollum 17 1 8 2 2 3 Trey Murphy III 16 2 1 1 0 1

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas is the Pelicans' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he posts 14.3 points and 1.7 assists. His rebounding average ranks him eighth in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ingram is posting 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Pelicans get 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 20.6 5.0 6.7 1.1 0.5 3.2 Brandon Ingram 21.4 4.1 6.0 0.4 0.3 1.2 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.3 12.3 1.9 0.3 1.3 0.4 Trey Murphy III 20.3 3.7 1.2 1.3 0.7 4.3 Herbert Jones 9.3 4.0 2.7 1.5 0.1 0.6

