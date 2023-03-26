LSU vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) against the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of LSU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 66-63 win against Utah in their last outing on Friday.
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62
LSU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Tigers defeated the No. 8 Utah Utes, 66-63, on March 24.
- The Lady Tigers have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
- LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- The Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +841 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).
- LSU's offense has been worse in SEC matchups this year, putting up 77.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 82.7 PPG.
- In home games, the Lady Tigers are posting 8.7 more points per game (85.9) than they are in road games (77.2).
- LSU gives up 52.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 63.2 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been putting up 73.4 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
