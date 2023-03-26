Sunday's contest at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 66-63 win over Utah.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

On March 24, the Lady Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 66-63 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Tigers have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' best victory this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes took home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game with a +841 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per outing (26th in college basketball).

With 77.3 points per game in SEC matchups, LSU is putting up 5.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (82.7 PPG).

The Lady Tigers are averaging 85.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).

In home games, LSU is allowing 10.4 fewer points per game (52.8) than when playing on the road (63.2).

On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 82.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights