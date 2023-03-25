Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 25
Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35), the New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Pelicans' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 115-96 win against the Hornets. Brandon Ingram scored a team-best 30 points for the Pelicans in the victory.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9
|2.3
|3
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Questionable
|Toe
|13.5
|3.7
|1.4
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSNO and BSSC
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, New Orleans is 32-10.
- The Pelicans have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 111.4 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points their than season average of 114.
- New Orleans connects on 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.
- The Pelicans rank 21st in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh, allowing 110 points per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-4.5
|223.5
