How to Watch the LSU vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Utah Utes (27-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
LSU vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers' 83.2 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 66.0 the Utes allow.
- When it scores more than 66.0 points, LSU is 26-0.
- Utah has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.2 points.
- The Utes put up 26.5 more points per game (83.5) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.0).
- Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 57.0 points.
- LSU has a 27-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.
- The Utes are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).
- The Lady Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|L 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Hawaii
|W 73-50
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 66-42
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/24/2023
|Utah
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
