Thursday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (31-5) and Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 9:45 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus UCLA. The two sides are projected to exceed the 145.5 over/under.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UCLA -1.5

UCLA -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -125, Gonzaga +105

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 74, Gonzaga 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+1.5)



Gonzaga (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



UCLA is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Gonzaga's 13-19-0 ATS record. A total of 17 out of the Bruins' games this season have hit the over, and 18 of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 161.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Gonzaga has gone 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +501 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and are giving up 60.2 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

UCLA averages 32.4 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

UCLA knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 34.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.0% from long range.

The Bruins average 98.2 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball), while allowing 79.8 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

UCLA wins the turnover battle by 5.4 per game, committing 9.4 (10th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a +497 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Gonzaga records 33.9 rebounds per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Gonzaga knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

Gonzaga has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.3 per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (102nd in college basketball).

