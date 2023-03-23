The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars lost to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Stars vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

ESPN, SN1, and SNE Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Penguins (+135) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 29-19 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Dallas has a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In 29 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs. Penguins Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 244 (8th) Goals 228 (14th) 196 (9th) Goals Allowed 229 (19th) 51 (12th) Power Play Goals 53 (8th) 37 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Nine of Dallas' last 10 contests hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 4.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 244 this season.

The Stars are ranked ninth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 196 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +48.

