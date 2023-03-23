The Dallas Stars (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can tune in to ESPN, SN1, and SNE to see the Penguins try to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Stars vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2022 Penguins Stars 2-1 PIT

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 71 41 48 89 59 55 0% Jamie Benn 71 30 40 70 40 47 59.5% Roope Hintz 63 32 34 66 35 22 51.7% Joe Pavelski 71 20 46 66 46 28 53.5% Miro Heiskanen 68 11 50 61 50 43 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (229 in total), 19th in the league.

With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players