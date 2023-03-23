How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) on March 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, the Pelicans have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- New Orleans has a 27-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The 114 points per game the Pelicans average are only 3.4 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.4).
- New Orleans has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are scoring 114.5 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.
- New Orleans surrenders 109.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 116.5 in road games.
- The Pelicans are averaging 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.1 threes per game, 34.1% three-point percentage).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Tibia
