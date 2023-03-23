The New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-84 win over the Spurs (his previous game) McCollum put up 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In this article we will break down McCollum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.0 21.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.6 Assists 6.5 5.9 6.3 PRA 31.5 31.4 33 PR 25.5 25.5 26.7 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of CJ McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 21.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 117.4 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the league, conceding 46.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 32 21 6 2 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McCollum or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.