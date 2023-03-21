The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on March 21, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Spurs.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 50.4% from the field, it is 16-4 overall.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 14th.

The Pelicans score 113.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 122.1 the Spurs give up.

When New Orleans puts up more than 122.1 points, it is 15-1.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 114.3 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (113.5).

New Orleans surrenders 110.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.5 in road games.

At home, the Pelicans are averaging 1.6 more three-pointers per game (11.7) than on the road (10.1). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Pelicans Injuries