The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -11.5 234.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 25 of 71 games this season.
  • New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points in its games this season, 7.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Pelicans are 33-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 21, or 61.8%, of those games.
  • New Orleans has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 86.7% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 25 35.2% 113.9 226.7 113.4 235.5 229.0
Spurs 33 46.5% 112.8 226.7 122.1 235.5 232.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In the Pelicans' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.
  • New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in away games (14-22-0).
  • The Pelicans average 8.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (122.1).
  • New Orleans has a 15-1 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.1 points.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Pelicans and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 33-38 0-0 35-36
Spurs 30-41 7-6 41-30

Pelicans vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Spurs
113.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
15-1
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-11
15-1
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-18
113.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
27-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6
27-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

