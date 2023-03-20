How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) will take to the court against the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (29-4) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 6:00 PM.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets average 7.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.3).
- Toledo is 20-1 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Tennessee has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Lady Volunteers put up 77.0 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 62.8 the Rockets allow.
- Tennessee is 20-8 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
- Toledo has a 25-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Rockets concede defensively.
- The Rockets shoot 49.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|LSU
|W 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|South Carolina
|L 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/18/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 95-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/20/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Kent State
|W 68-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 73-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/18/2023
|Iowa State
|W 80-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/20/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
