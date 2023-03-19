Sunday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) clashing at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 19) at TBA. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 win for Xavier.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Xavier. The two sides are expected to come in below the 152.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -4.5

Xavier -4.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -200, Pittsburgh +165

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Xavier has a 16-15-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Pittsburgh, who is 21-11-0 ATS. The Musketeers have a 19-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 156.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and are allowing 73.9 per outing to rank 290th in college basketball.

Xavier is 34th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.0 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Musketeers' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 92.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 196th in college basketball.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.3 per game (222nd in college basketball) and force 11.5 (213th in college basketball play).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 75.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (151st in college basketball). They have a +205 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 94th in the nation at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 31.6 its opponents average.

Pittsburgh makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from deep (75th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 32.6%.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Panthers commit 10.7 per game (60th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (266th in college basketball).

