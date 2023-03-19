The Houston Rockets (18-52) host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) after winning three home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 227.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 34 of 70 games this season.

New Orleans has had an average of 227.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Pelicans have put together a 32-38-0 record against the spread.

This season, New Orleans has won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which it has been favored.

New Orleans has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 34 48.6% 113.9 224.3 113.5 231.6 229 Rockets 34 48.6% 110.4 224.3 118.1 231.6 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.

The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in road games (13-22-0).

The 113.9 points per game the Pelicans score are just 4.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.1).

When New Orleans scores more than 118.1 points, it is 19-6 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 32-38 8-10 35-35 Rockets 30-40 24-32 34-36

Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Rockets 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 19-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-11 20-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-14 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 21-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-9 22-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-15

