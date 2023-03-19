Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (18-52) are 5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Rockets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Pelicans have a 31-38-1 ATS record this season compared to the 28-38-4 mark of the Rockets.
- New Orleans (8-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (47.1%) than Houston (23-29-3) does as a 5+-point underdog (41.8%).
- Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.6% of the time this season (34 out of 70). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (35 out of 70).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 20-13, a better record than the Rockets have recorded (16-50) as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- New Orleans ranks 16th in the NBA with 113.9 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 15th with 113.5 points allowed per game.
- The Pelicans rank ninth in the NBA with 25.7 assists per game.
- The Pelicans are making 10.8 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league). They have a 35.5% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- New Orleans is attempting 57.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 65.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.6 treys per contest, which are 34.9% of its shots (and 25.9% of the team's buckets).
