The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will look to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, beginning at 7:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines average 17 more points per game (74.5) than the Lady Tigers give up (57.5).
  • When it scores more than 57.5 points, Michigan is 21-6.
  • LSU's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Lady Tigers put up 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines allow (63.3).
  • LSU has a 26-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines concede defensively.
  • The Wolverines' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.2 higher than the Lady Tigers have conceded.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Hawaii W 73-50 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/19/2023 Michigan - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

