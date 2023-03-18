A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) take the court against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts' 61.6 points per game are just three more points than the 58.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.

UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.

The Huskies record 22.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Catamounts give up (52.8).

UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 52.8 points.

Vermont is 22-4 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Georgetown W 69-39 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/6/2023 Villanova W 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/18/2023 Vermont - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Vermont Schedule