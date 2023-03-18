The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the No. 13 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 10:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPN.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Pirates score an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 57.5 points, East Carolina is 19-2.

Texas' record is 19-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.

The 73.3 points per game the Longhorns put up are 17.3 more points than the Lady Pirates allow (56).

When Texas puts up more than 56 points, it is 23-7.

When East Carolina allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 19-9.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 44% from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates concede.

The Lady Pirates' 29.5 shooting percentage is 8.3 lower than the Longhorns have given up.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium 3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium 3/12/2023 Iowa State L 61-51 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 East Carolina - Moody Center

East Carolina Schedule