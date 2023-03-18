San Diego State vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) take to the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.
San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
San Diego State vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|138
|-240
|+200
San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Trends
- San Diego State has covered 16 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Aztecs' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Furman has put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- Paladins games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this year.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate San Diego State lower (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).
- The Aztecs have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500.
- With odds of +3500, San Diego State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Furman Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Furman has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
