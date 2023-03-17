The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 seed SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) meet on Friday at 4:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes score 33 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions concede.

