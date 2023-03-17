A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded VCU Rams (27-7) hit the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest starts at 2:00 PM.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

This season, the Gaels have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.

In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 22-2 overall.

The Gaels are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 257th.

The Gaels score 71.4 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allow.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 62.9 points.

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, VCU has a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 123rd.

The Rams score an average of 71.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allow.

When VCU allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 23-4.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Saint Mary's (CA) has played better when playing at home this season, posting 74.8 points per game, compared to 70 per game on the road.

The Gaels are giving up 57.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.5 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (62.9).

At home, Saint Mary's (CA) is sinking 1.2 fewer threes per game (7.9) than away from home (9.1). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.1%).

VCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, VCU scores 73 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.7.

The Rams concede 61.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 on the road.

At home, VCU knocks down 6.1 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Gonzaga L 77-68 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 BYU W 76-69 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Gonzaga L 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 VCU - MVP Arena

VCU Schedule