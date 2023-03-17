The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) are 23-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 1-16 matchup in the East Region bracket that begins at 6:50 PM, live on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -23 146.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 13-20-1 this season.

Purdue has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.

The implied probability of a win from the Boilermakers, based on the moneyline, is 99%.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 14-18-1 record against the spread this year.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +1800 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 5.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 9 26.5% 73.1 151.1 62.7 137.2 137.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 20 60.6% 78 151.1 74.5 137.2 147.6

Additional Purdue vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Purdue has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Boilermakers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Knights' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Boilermakers put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights allow (74.5).

Purdue is 9-6-1 against the spread and 16-0 overall when scoring more than 74.5 points.

The Knights score an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers give up.

Fairleigh Dickinson has put together an 11-14-1 ATS record and a 17-11 overall record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 13-20-1 1-3 15-19-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 14-18-1 1-0 19-14-0

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fairleigh Dickinson 14-2 Home Record 10-5 8-3 Away Record 8-9 6-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 3-7-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.