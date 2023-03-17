The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Miami is 22-4 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.

The Hurricanes average 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).

When Miami puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 24-6.

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 2% higher than the 45% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Drake is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 288th.

The Bulldogs put up just 3.2 more points per game (75.3) than the Hurricanes allow (72.1).

Drake has a 22-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

Miami is scoring 83.4 points per game this season at home, which is 8.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (75.2).

The Hurricanes are surrendering 72.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're allowing away from home (69).

When it comes to three-pointers, Miami has fared better at home this year, draining 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

At home, Drake averages 80.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.5.

The Bulldogs concede 61.9 points per game at home, and 69.6 on the road.

Drake drains more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38%).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Pittsburgh W 78-76 Watsco Center 3/9/2023 Wake Forest W 74-72 Greensboro Coliseum 3/10/2023 Duke L 85-78 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Drake - MVP Arena

Drake Schedule