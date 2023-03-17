The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and the No. 14 seed Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) meet on Friday at 5:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine score an average of 60.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Hawaii has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.

LSU is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.6 points.

The Lady Tigers average 84.1 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 59.6 the Rainbow Wahine give up.

LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Hawaii has a 15-14 record when giving up fewer than 84.1 points.

This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine concede.

The Rainbow Wahine's 26.1 shooting percentage is 9.5 lower than the Lady Tigers have given up.

